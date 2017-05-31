Dog or wolf? Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin DNA testing injured animal

(WKOW) --- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is taking care of an injured animal they say could be a wolf.

The shelter says over the past several months, community members have spotted a "wolf" roaming the area. Sighting reported from Milton to Boone County, Illinois.

A few weeks ago, some concerned citizens spotted this guy and believed he had an injured leg. The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin was able to help catch him and bring him in for evaluation.

They are calling him London, after the author of Call of the Wild.

Shelter staff says though he may look like a wolf, he could be a dog. They are doing a DNA test to confirm.

London is not aggressive towards people and is very unsocialized. They say despite being so young, they don't think he could be socialized enough to be a pet.

The shelter is looking for wolf-dog hybrid sanctuaries where London could spend his days after he heals.

It's exciting to be a part of helping to save an amazing creature like London and we'll be sad when he's gone, but at the same time, we know that he longs to roam and to run and to be a part of a pack. He really only needs us humans to bring him some wet cat food from time to time. He loves the stuff.

If you would like to help donate to London's care, click here.