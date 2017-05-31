Digging Deeper: Follow-up to Our Wisconsin: Equity & Justice For All?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Last summer, WKOW aired the documentary, Our Wisconsin: Equity & Justice For All?, an examination of the state's racial disparities that some say make it the worst state in America for black people to live.

We looked at the gaps in how people of different races are treated in areas like health, poverty, education and the criminal justice system.

And for the most part, there has not been significant statistical change since our broadcast.

But that doesn't necessarily mean no progress is being made.

We decided to dig deeper into a common theme that came out in our discussion after the documentary: personal relationships.

