Badgers set three more kickoff times

 Kickoff times have been set for three more Wisconsin football games during the 2017 season.

Wisconsin's trip to BYU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 16. That game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN. The Badgers have only played the Cougars twice before. They beat BYU 27-17 in the last meeting in 2013 in Madison.

A pair of Big Ten games have also been scheduled for 11 a.m. starts. Wisconsin's homecoming game against Maryland will be an early morning on Oct. 21. The following week the Badgers will play again at 11 a.m. at Illinois on Oct. 28.

Wisconsin's season opener against Utah State on Sept. 1 had previously been announced as an 8 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

