Operation New Hope lands 16 child sex predators and traffickers in WI jails

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney Brad Schimel announced Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 16 alleged child sex predators and traffickers during Operation New Hope.

ONH is a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.

Law enforcement made the arrests in the following counties: Brown, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Eau Claire, Marquette, Outagamie, Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Winnebago.

Five of the 16 were registered sex offenders or had previously been busted for internet crimes against children.