Operation New Hope lands 16 child sex predators and traffickers - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Operation New Hope lands 16 child sex predators and traffickers in WI jails

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Attorney Brad Schimel announced Wednesday that the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 16 alleged child sex predators and traffickers during Operation New Hope.

ONH is a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.

Law enforcement made the arrests in the following counties: Brown, Clark, Columbia, Dane, Eau Claire, Marquette, Outagamie, Rock, Shawano, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Winnebago.

Five of the 16 were registered sex offenders or had previously been busted for internet crimes against children.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.