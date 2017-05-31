Hearing on "constitutional carry" bill brings out strong emotions, odd comments

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dozens of Wisconsin residents testified both for and against a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the requirements to have a permit and firearms training in order to carry a concealed gun.

SB 169, the so-called "constitutional carry" bill, would also create a new permit for people who want to carry concealed guns on school grounds, unless that specific district prohibits it.

Annette Olson of Glenwood City expressed a sentiment that spoke for a number of gun owners who came to the State Capitol for a public hearing on the bill before the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

"It is a right given to us by God," said Olson. "Our founders documented this right in the second amendment of the constitution - the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."

But Democrats on the committee said - like with speech and other constitutional rights - some limits and requirements must be established.

"The legislation doesn't say that they need to be trained. You believe that it's sufficient to put weapons in the hands of untrained individuals?," asked Sen. Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee), stating that training must be required to protect the public.

A lobbyist for the National Rifle Association (NRA) testified that many people seeking to protect themselves can't afford such training, offering a historical example as to why it shouldn't be required.

"One of great equalizers after the Emancipation Proclamation was firearm ownership...for the blacks," said Scott Meyer, in a clumsy reference to a the Civil War era.

"Don't say 'the blacks.' Don't do that," advised Sen. Taylor.

The uncomfortable moments weren't limited to questions about training.

Officials representing public schools expressed concerns that provision in the bill eliminating the state's gun free school zone law will make things more dangerous for students and staff.

"Simply put, the majority of my members believe guns and children aren't a good mix," said Dan Rossmiller, director of government relations for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

Republicans want the zones abolished in order to make sure law-abiding gun owners who drop-off or pick-up their kids from school no longer have to worry about committing a felony if they bring a gun within 1,000 feet of the building.

"I feel it's reasonable and I support that change," said Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville).

Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), who chairs the committee, said there's also a safety concern that change could alleviate.

"We create these areas that are called safe zones, that, it's a killing field in a lot of situations because we don't have the protection," said Sen. Wanggaard.

While that change would allow people to have guns in school parking lots, school districts could still prohibit guns in school buildings and other outside areas, such as athletic fields.

The federal gun-free school zone law would remain in effect, which is why Wisconsin could only allow permit holders to carry a concealed weapon beyond the parking lot.

With passionate opinions being shared from people on both sides of the firearms issue Wednesday, Sen. Wanggaard said he will not rush this bill to a vote.