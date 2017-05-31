Community rallies after boys kill Madison Montessori school class chickens and rabbit

Madison police says the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has died at an area hospital.More >>
The family of a man shot and killed in north Madison Tuesday afternoon made a plea to the community today, asking for help solving their loved one's murder in an armed home invasion.More >>
A group of teenage girls set a trap for a peeping Tom in Wauwatosa, and now he could face felony charges.More >>
A group of teenage girls set a trap for a peeping Tom in Wauwatosa, and now he could face felony charges.More >>
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is taking care of an injured animal they say could be a wolf.More >>
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is taking care of an injured animal they say could be a wolf.More >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
Madison police say a man stole an entire cash drawer during what they say was a dine and dash situation at a Madison Perkins.More >>
Madison police say a man stole an entire cash drawer during what they say was a dine and dash situation at a Madison Perkins.More >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
Madison police are looking for a group of robbers that took stuff from a 19-year-old Tuesday night.More >>
Madison police are looking for a group of robbers that took stuff from a 19-year-old Tuesday night.More >>
Madison police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Fazoli's Restaurant.More >>
Madison police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Fazoli's Restaurant.More >>
Madison Police say 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday night after an incident at Greenway Crossing Montessori School. Police say three chickens and a rabbit were killed Saturday night.More >>
Madison Police say 12-year-old and 15-year-old boys were arrested on Saturday night after an incident at Greenway Crossing Montessori School. Police say three chickens and a rabbit were killed Saturday night.More >>
Afghan health official raises death toll in massive Kabul attack to 80 killed; as many as 350 wounded.
Afghan health official raises death toll in massive Kabul attack to 80 killed; as many as 350 wounded.
WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The Whitewater Police Department has a new four footed officer who will be sworn in Tuesday, June 6th with his handler at the next Common Council meeting.More >>
WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The Whitewater Police Department has a new four footed officer who will be sworn in Tuesday, June 6th with his handler at the next Common Council meeting.More >>
Republican lawmakers want to sweeten the deal for Wisconsin beekeepers.More >>
Republican lawmakers want to sweeten the deal for Wisconsin beekeepers.More >>
Wisconsin's transportation budget picture has improved by $93 million thanks to new estimates.More >>
Wisconsin's transportation budget picture has improved by $93 million.More >>