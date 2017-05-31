Community rallies after boys kill Madison Montessori school class chickens and rabbit

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Montessori school on the border of Madison and Fitchburg is trying to understand why a pair of teens would take the lives of their beloved school pets.



A 12 and 15-year-old killed three chickens and a rabbit Saturday night.



Police say the juveniles used garden tools and a hammer to break into Greenway Crossing Montessori School's chicken coop.



The school says the coop was unlocked when the incident occurred, and the teens are receiving therapy at an institution.



"Immediately, I got choked up," In the Dogz House owner Deb Compton said. Just a door down from the Montessori school, Compton walked to see the empty coop.



"It's just tragic to hear what has happened here, I can't believe it; it's unbelievable," Compton said.

"Kids shouldn't have to learn about human nature, such a strange human nature," she added.



It's why Compton stopped inside the school, Wednesday afternoon, to talk with owner Cynthia Walker about the tragedy.

“We got the animals to teach the children how to take care of them, how to nurture them and then they died violently," Walker told Compton.

Walker says she worries about the juveniles now receiving institutional care for the crime.

“I am very concerned about the young men who did it; they are children," she said.

"What's happening right now is that they are going to institutionalize them and that doesn't work. I have been a social worker, I have worked in the system drug and alcohol counseling and institutionalizing children does not work," Walker added.

The school's owner says she'd like to see the teens again if they would provide a formal apology.

“At some point in time, I would like those men to come and explain to the children who took care of those animals and ate their eggs, why they did that." Walker said.

“So they can learn too, so they can look back and know as children they have to make right decisions for themselves too, " she added.

In all the chaos, Compton is one of the many coming to help the Montessori School.

"I have chickens, rabbits and I want provide food every month for them," Compton explained.

If you'd like to help the Greenway Crossing Montessori School increase security around their coop, they will be holding an art show open to the public this Sunday, from 10 until noon.

During that time, you can make a donation or purchase baked goods.