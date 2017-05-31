Packers sign ex-Badgers LB and 4th-round pick Vince Biegel

The Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker Vince Biegel, their first of two fourth-round draft picks who played in college at Wisconsin and grew up in the state.

Biegel's deal was done Wednesday, putting eight of the team's 10 draftees under contract. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (third round, Auburn) and running back Jamaal Williams (fourth round, BYU) remain unsigned.

The Packers targeted the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Biegel for his pass-rushing ability and versatility to play multiple linebacker positions. With 21 1/2 sacks over his career, Biegel finished seventh in Badgers history. He matched the program record by playing in 54 games over his career. He's a native of Wisconsin Rapids, about a two-hour drive from Lambeau Field.