Packers sign ex-Badgers LB and 4th-round pick Vince Biegel - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers sign ex-Badgers LB and 4th-round pick Vince Biegel

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (AP) -

The Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker Vince Biegel, their first of two fourth-round draft picks who played in college at Wisconsin and grew up in the state.
   Biegel's deal was done Wednesday, putting eight of the team's 10 draftees under contract. Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (third round, Auburn) and running back Jamaal Williams (fourth round, BYU) remain unsigned.
   The Packers targeted the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Biegel for his pass-rushing ability and versatility to play multiple linebacker positions. With 21 1/2 sacks over his career, Biegel finished seventh in Badgers history. He matched the program record by playing in 54 games over his career. He's a native of Wisconsin Rapids, about a two-hour drive from Lambeau Field.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.