Sen. Johnson calls mankind's effort to combat climate change "arrogant"

MADISON (WKOW) -- With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.



The U.S. joined 194 other nations in signing the Paris Climate Accord in 2015.

Under the agreement, each nation will starting taking steps to curb greenhouse gas emissions beginning in 2020 in an attempt to keep temperatures and sea levels from rising.

But Senator Johnson said the deal is unenforceable and believes it won't produced any real change.

"I've always questioned, why do we as men with our arrogance - men and women - that we think this is the sweet spot in global climate that we've got to spend hundreds of millions of dollars, maybe trillions of dollars trying to maintain this temperature," said Sen. Johnson.

A vast majority of climate experts believe that if the earth's temperature rises another 3.6 degrees, the planet will be at a point of no return.

Senator Johnson reiterated a statement he first made on the campaign trail last year, saying he believes mankind will thrive in warmer temperatures.

The Republican - who defeated Russ Feingold in 2018, a progressive Democrat who supported the Paris accord - said the U.S. would be wise to spend money currently designated to fight climate change, on other efforts.

"I certainly wouldn't want to stay involved in the Paris Accord if it committed American taxpayers to spending a few hundred-billion dollars on something that I think we'd be far better off spending money to alleviate human suffering in other ways - like digging wells, combating malaria, AIDS and those types of things," said Sen. Johnson.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is taking the opposite approach, signing on to a letter last week urging President Trump to keep the U.S. in the Paris agreement.

"Global climate change is real and America should lead in passing on a stronger environment to future generations. #ParisAgreement," Sen. Baldwin also tweeted Wednesday.