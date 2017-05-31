Judge rules Wisconsin's homemade baked goods law is unconstitutional

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.

Three women filed a lawsuit a year and a half ago, opposing the law that requires bakery items to be made in licensed kitchens. The judge agreed that the law treats them unfairly compared to similar commercial bakers.

A state Department of Justice spokesperson says the agency is considering filing an appeal.

"If the state appeals this decision, we will fight this all the way to the Supreme Court to ensure that homebakers in Wisconsin continue to be able to exercise their constitutional right to sell cookies and muffins to willing customers," said Erica Smith, the attorney for the women who filed the lawsuit.



Tonight on 27 News at 10, we'll hear from the women who filed the lawsuit -- who have new hopes for small businesses after this decision.