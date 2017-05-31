Tuesday's shooting in Madison brings attention to the need for neighborhood resources

MADISON (WKOW) -- A deadly shooting in Madison on Tuesday is bringing attention to the need for resources in neighborhoods across the city.

Members of the Focused Interruption Coalition say they're beginning to take matters into their own hands to try and help families in several neighborhoods affected by violence.

"We're dealing with chronic stress and chronic traumas in our community," said Jerome Dillard, a coalition member. "My opinion is we're very under resourced in this community for dealing with these tragedies and it's our mission to provide the wrap-around services that these individuals need."

Coalition members have been pushing the city to approve funding for a network of rapid response teams, a $75,000 budget amendment that would come from $400,000 the City Council has put in this year's budget for a piece of the coalition's 15-point plan.

The response teams and the 15-point plan would be implemented to address racial disparities, violence, and division between communities. It would also provide resources to help victims of violent crimes with immediate assistance, like emergency housing and setting up peer support programs to address violence prevention practices.

"You're dealing with unaddressed trauma in an under-resourced community, and if you don't get those resources out to that community to help build from within the community you're going to have a breakdown of that community," said Zandra Hagberg, a coalition member. "It's not that the city doesn't have resources, it's that sometimes they're not connecting to the right individuals or the individuals who need them the most."

Community leaders say they made a verbal agreement with city leaders on the $75,000 in funding, it's a matter of waiting for approval.

The coalition says some of the funding also pay for funeral arrangements and support services for children at the center of violent tragedies.