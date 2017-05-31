MGE's peregrine falcons named after Wisconsin cheeses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Gas and Electric's (MGE) newest nest of peregrine falcons received names honoring Wisconsin's Dairy tradition. The four peregrines are named Brick, Cheddar, Colby and Limburger after some of the state's most notable cheese varieties.

The nearly three-week-old chicks were temporarily removed from the nesting box on the Blount Generating Station in downtown Madison for the annual naming and banding ceremony.

The Blount Generating Station nesting box was installed by an employee and his son in 1999 as a part of the son's school project, according to the MGE Peregrine Falcon website. Peregrines have utilized the box annually since 2009 and a total of 35 chicks have hatched at the power plant.

Wednesday's ceremony fell into a specific window of time due to banding requirements.

“Peregrines are banded when they are between 18 and 22 days old,” said Greg Septon, a peregrine falcon researcher.

By 18 days, the female peregrines can be identified and outfitted with bigger bands since they will grow to be larger than their male counterparts. However, after 22 or 23 days the researchers risk accidentally pushing the chicks out of the nest when they open the back of the box, Septon said.

The bands allow researchers, like Septon, to collect data on the endangered species. In the 1960s, peregrines were nearly extinct due to the use of DDT pesticides, according to the MGE Peregrine Falcon website.

“Here in Wisconsin we had a known total of 34 successful pairs of peregrines. Most of which nested in urban settings like this, in boxes people provided for them,” Septon said. “By banding these birds it allows us to monitor them through their lifetime and allows us to document causes of death.”

By tracking factors like longevity, lifetime production and health issues, researchers can better manage the population.

“It's critical to keep these birds banded so we know where they go,” Septon said. “For instance, a bird from MGE might end up in Michigan, Indiana or Ohio, so you can't look at this area in Madison as their home territory. By monitoring these regions and managing these regions we can make sure the birds are around for a long time.”

Peregrines historically nested on cliffs but have since adapted to urban environments.

“Last year 80 percent of the peregrines in Wisconsin nested on human-built structures or in places where people provided nest boxes for them,” Septon said.

The four new peregrines at the MGE box were named in time to celebrate June Dairy Month and can continue to be seen via MGE's livestream.