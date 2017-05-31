Medical examiner called to Lake Mendota after report of boat colliding with person

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the medical examiner was called in after a report that a boat collided with a person on Lake Mendota.

The report came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Dane County Communications Center.

Crime scene tape is up outside the headquarters of the UW Lifesaving Station on East Gilman Street. A boat from the Dane County Sheriff's Office is on scene, along with firefighters from the Madison Fire Department.

