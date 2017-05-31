UPDATE: Windsurfer dies in collision with UW Lifesaving Station boat

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office now says the windsurfer who died after a collision on Lake Mendota crashed into a University of Wisconsin Lifesaving boat that was returning to the UW Lifesaving Station from an unrelated call.

The sheriff's office says the windsurfer, 43, was from Madison. He died at the scene of the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office Dive Team is back at the crash site today, working to find any other evidence related to the collision.

Investigators are still looking into what happened and ask that anyone with information call their tip line at (698) 284-6900.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney confirms to 27 News that a windsurfer has died after being hit by a boat.

Mahoney says the surfer's body has been recovered. The identity of the surfer has not yet been released.

The sheriff says the boater is being questioned and is cooperating with the investigation. Mahoney says there is no reason to suspect foul play was involved.

There could possibly a news conference with more information about the deadly collision on Thursday, according to Mahoney.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the medical examiner was called in after a report that a boat collided with a person on Lake Mendota.

The report came in around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Dane County Communications Center.

Crime scene tape is up outside the headquarters of the UW Lifesaving Station on East Gilman Street. A boat from the Dane County Sheriff's Office is on scene, along with firefighters from the Madison Fire Department.

27 News has a crew on the scene and we'll bring you the latest developments on WKOW.com and tonight on 27 News at 10.