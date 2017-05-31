Bus full of students catches fire - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bus full of students catches fire

NEENAH (WKOW) -- New video shows the scary moments when a bus carrying high school students form Neenah caught fire.
    It happened Tuesday night in Oshkosh while the kids were coming home from a trip to Great America.
    39 students and two staff members on the bus got off quickly and no one was hurt.
    It provided a memorable end to their high school careers; the seniors graduated Wednesday night.
    "I've never really seen anything like that, and talking to the bus driver after the fact, he said, he's never seen anything like that.  A very odd situation," said grad Collin Haese.
    The owner of the bus, Kobussen, says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

