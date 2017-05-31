Bus full of students catches fire

Madison police says the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has died at an area hospital.More >>
Sixteen people are behind bars after a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.More >>
A group of teenage girls set a trap for a peeping Tom in Wauwatosa, and now he could face felony charges.More >>
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is taking care of an injured animal they say could be a wolf.More >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
Madison Gas and Electric's newest nest of Peregrine Falcons received names honoring Wisconsin's Dairy tradition. The four peregrines are named Brick, Cheddar, Colby and Limburger after some of the state's most notable cheese varieties.More >>
A Montessori school on the border of Madison and Fitchburg is trying to understand why a pair of teens would take the lives of their beloved school pets.More >>
There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.More >>
Sixteen people are behind bars after a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.More >>
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is taking care of an injured animal they say could be a wolf.More >>
Middle school student in custody at the Juvenile Reception Center in Madison for having a BB gun in his backpack.More >>
Madison police say a man stole an entire cash drawer during what they say was a dine and dash situation at a Madison Perkins.More >>
Governor Walker defended a massive tax cut for state manufacturers Tuesday, despite data that shows it isn't helping to create jobs.More >>
A Dane County church on the National Register of Historic Places has been vandalized, with bee bees puncturing panes of every one of the structure's windowsMore >>
