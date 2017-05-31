Madison Memorial's Tegtmeier ready to make a tournament run

The WIAA state boy's individual tennis tournament will begin Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. It's a moment Colt Tegtmeier has been preparing for since finishing fifth a year ago.

"A lot of people look forward to playing state. There's just kind of this thrill in the air that I personally love."

The Madison Memorial junior enters this year's tournament as the No. 2 seed. Tegtmeier spent the first half of his junior year in South Carolina at the Van Der Meer tennis academy honing his skills. He returned for the spring semester to play with the Spartans. Tegtmeier's growth over the last year has been evident. He has posted a 27-2 record and is considered the top challenger to Brookfield East's Robert Krill in Division 1.

"I always want to go deep and to do the best I can. My goal is to win state. I know that Krill is an amazing player. The three-seed this year, Will Tennison, I just beat him in three sets... I'm looking forward to doing the best I can. I know that even first round is going to be tough for me. I mean it's state tournament. The best players in the state are going to be there. Every round is going to be tough."

Tegtmeier has earned a bye in the first round. He'll hit the court for the first time on Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. The state tournament runs through Saturday.