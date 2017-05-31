Ground broken on new schools in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Add two new elementary schools to the growing list of construction projects going on in Sun Prairie right now.

They broke ground Wednesday; one school will be on Grand Avenue, the other will be on Thompson Road.

Sun Prairie is the state's fastest-growing school district and this likely won't be the last new school they build.

"We should be good for, we think, ten years at the elementary and middle school level. But one of the things we'll probably be talking about this fall is what we do from a high school standpoint," said school board president Tom Weber.

He says it's likely there will be a referendum in 2020 to build another high school in Sun Prairie.

Voters recently passed a $98.5 million referendum to build the two new elementary schools, which are scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.