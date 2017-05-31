Popular DNR outdoors magazine would be saved

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Legislature's budget-writing committee has voted to rescue a popular outdoors magazine published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that Gov. Scott Walker had wanted to end.

The Republican-controlled panel decided to allow the magazine to be published four times a year rather than six. Walker had wanted to end it, arguing that it falls outside the core mission of the DNR and the information could be distributed online.

But Democrats say Walker and the DNR wanted to kill the magazine as part of a push to silence information about climate change and other controversial topics.

Supporters of the magazine that's been published for 98 years had been outspoken in support of having it continue.

The committee's decision has to be approved by the full Legislature and Walker before taking effect.