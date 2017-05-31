Dane County Regional Airport gets grant from FAA - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal grant will help the Dane County Regional Airport work on a runway project.

The airport will receive $4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The money will be used to build Taxiway M to connect Runways 14/32 and 18/36.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and will be done by the fall of 2019. The runway will be closed for three weeks in September of 2017.

The FAA says this is phase one of a three-phase project.

