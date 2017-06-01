UPDATE: Explosion at Didion Milling in village of Cambria

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards confirms there was an explosion at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria.

Richard says families are being asked to go to the Cambria Highway Shop at 119 E. Second Street.

Cambria Community Ambulance Service says multiple burn injuries have been reported. It says more than three medevac flights have been sent to the scene.

The state Department of Transportation says the north and southbound lanes of Highway 146 between Highway 33 and Highway 16 are closed.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dispatchers in Columbia County say they received a report about an explosion at the Didion Milling plant in Cambria.

According to the Didion website, the facility on Highway 146 in Cambria is an ethanol plant.

Firefighters from the Cambria Fire Department have not confirmed there was an explosion, but have told 27 News to tell everyone to stay away from Highway146.

The Madison Fire Department tells 27 News it is sending its rescue team to the scene. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office also confirms it has deputies providing traffic assistance in the Cambria area.

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Alliant Energy is reporting multiple power outages in the Columbia County village of Cambria.

The company's website shows at least 15 outages in the village, adding up to at least 130 customers. The website does not list a cause of the outages.

27 News reached out to the Cambria Fire Department about the cause of the outages, but were only told that we should tell people to stay away from Highway 146.

27 News is following this developing story and we'll continue to post updates as we get them.