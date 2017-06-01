Cambria-Friesland schools closed Thursday because of plant explo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cambria-Friesland schools closed Thursday because of plant explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- Schools in the Cambria-Friesland School District will not be holding class Thursday, June 1 because of the incident that happened at the Didion Milling plant.

The district administrator also tells 27 News that child care is canceled for Thursday.

The school district says it will make a determination regarding the location of its graduation ceremony at a later time. The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 2.

