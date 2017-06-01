UPDATE: Traffic moving again after crash on Beltline involving multiple vehicles

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The crash on the Beltline near Park Street has been cleared, but traffic is still backed up.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 7:30 a.m. Traffic is starting to move again, although slowly.

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are heavy delays on the westbound Beltline near Park Street after a multi-vehicle accident.

Dane County Dispatchers say 5 to 7 vehicles were involved in the accident. No injuries were reported.

Expect heavy delays in this area.

We'll update you at wkow.com or you can click here for the 27 Traffic Tracker.