UPDATE: Traffic moving again after crash on Beltline involving multiple vehicles

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The crash on the Beltline near Park Street has been cleared, but traffic is still backed up.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes around 7:30 a.m. Traffic is starting to move again, although slowly.

MADISON (WKOW) -- There are heavy delays on the westbound Beltline near Park Street after a multi-vehicle accident.  

Dane County Dispatchers say 5 to 7 vehicles were involved in the accident.  No injuries were reported.

Expect heavy delays in this area.

