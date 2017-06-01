Red Cross offers aid after Cambria explosion - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Red Cross offers aid after Cambria explosion

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Jeff Lange Courtesy: Jeff Lange

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The Red Cross is encouraging people as they can to help out after the deadly explosion in Columbia County.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says more than a dozen people were injured and at least one person was killed in an explosion in Cambria Wednesday night.

The Red Cross is committed to assist in any way they can. 

If you would like to give blood you are encouraged to make an appointment, but know your donation may not go directly to assist with this situation in Cambria.  Should there be a need, your donation helps maintain the supply for future emergencies. 

To donate blood please make an appointment by calling 1-800 RED CROSS.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.