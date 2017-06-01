Red Cross offers aid after Cambria explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The Red Cross is encouraging people as they can to help out after the deadly explosion in Columbia County.

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says more than a dozen people were injured and at least one person was killed in an explosion in Cambria Wednesday night.

The Red Cross is committed to assist in any way they can.

If you would like to give blood you are encouraged to make an appointment, but know your donation may not go directly to assist with this situation in Cambria. Should there be a need, your donation helps maintain the supply for future emergencies.

To donate blood please make an appointment by calling 1-800 RED CROSS.