'Cruizin' for a Cure' gears up for annual show in Oregon

OREGON (WKOW) -- The seventh annual "Cruizin for a Cure Car & Bike Show" kicks off this Sunday.

The event benefits the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America and will be held outside Prairie View Elementary School at 300 Soden Drive in Oregon.

Registration is $10 per car for contestants and it opens at 9:00 a.m. Spectators are welcome from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m and if it rains the event will be moved to June 11.

Refreshments will be sold at the event.