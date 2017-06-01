Milwaukee Co. Judge Dallet announces run for state Supreme Court

MADISON (WKOW) -- Judge Rebecca Dallet announced today she will be a candidate for the Wisconsin State Supreme Court in 2018.

“I’ve spent more than two decades fighting to ensure justice for the people of our state, and now I am ready to bring my experience and commitment to working for Wisconsin's families on the State Supreme Court,” said Judge Dallet. “I have the right experience to return independence and balance to what has become an increasingly partisan Supreme Court.”

Judge Dallet was elected to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2008, and re-elected in 2014, after serving as Presiding Court Commissioner. She previously worked for 11 years as a prosecutor, in both state and federal court.

Before winning election to the bench, Dallet worked to put sexual predators behind bars in Ozaukee, Washington, and Milwaukee Counties, and prosecuted drug, gun, and violent crime cases in partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s office. She both tried cases and wrote and argued in appellate court.

“I know the challenges and the problems Wisconsin families face,” she said. “I have spent my career, first as a prosecutor, and now as a judge, working to make our community safer.”

Currently, Dallet trains judges nationwide as a faculty member for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges. She also teaches as Associate Dean of the Wisconsin Judicial College.

“In our courts, I see the challenges our neighbors face every day: I see moms like me working two jobs, but still not able to make ends meet,” said Judge Dallet. “I see families losing their homes when a family member gets sick and the medical bills stack up. I see victims of violent crime, especially in our poorest neighborhoods, struggling to find a way as guns, drugs, and gangs devastate their community. I see people trying to get their lives back on track, but stuck in a criminal justice system that needs reform. And I see an opioid crisis which requires all of us to work together to find solutions.”