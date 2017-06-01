Wallace and Doris need a home for two

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Dalton Roadruck from the Human Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pals, Wallace and Doris.

The bonded pair were brought in as strays after being found wondering the streets of Janesville. Wallace is a fun friendly guy. He enjoys playing with his gal Doris and meeting new people. Doris is a tad more standoffish than her fella, but her confidence grows with him by her side. When they meet their new family, this confidence will only grow, as will their love for their human pals.

Roadruck also mentioned their upcoming pet adoption event this weekend at the Petco in Janesville.

Click here for more information.