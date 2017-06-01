Madison locals rally to support lung cancer research

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hundreds of local residents are joining forces to fight lung cancer.

On Friday, Natalie Koberstein and Joanne Adducci-Schulz stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming event.

The Madison Free to Breathe Team Yoga Challenge presented by Dragonfly Hot Yoga will take place Saturday, June 10 at Lake Farm Park in Madison. All proceeds from the event support Free to Breathe, a national lung cancer research and advocacy organization founded and based in Madison, dedicated to increasing lung cancer survival.

The Free to Breathe events community has raised over $16 million to support groundbreaking research and educational programs since 2005. Funds raised support life saving lung cancer research, promote access to clinical trials while building and empowering the lung cancer community.

Last year, community members, teams, and companies across the region supported the Madison Free to Breathe Team Yoga Challenge by raising over $72,500. Event chairs hope to surpass that total in 2017, which will go a long way in supporting programs specifically designed to ensure that more patients become survivors.

This year’s event will feature eight hours of one-hour yoga sessions that vary in intensity and style. The day will also offer event participants exclusive access to sponsored wellness activities, aerial and acro yoga demonstrations as well as yoga and meditation workshops throughout the day.

Click here for more information.