Corn mill cited in 2011 for explosion hazards - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Corn mill cited in 2011 for explosion hazards

Posted: Updated:

 CAMBRIA, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin corn mill where an explosion late Wednesday killed at least one worker was cited by federal safety investigators six years ago for exposing workers to dust explosion hazards.
Records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration show that Didion Milling Plant in Cambria was cited in January 2011 for exposing workers to hazards associated with dust explosion and other fire hazards. The records say filters in the plant lacked an explosion protective system.
OSHA ordered the mill to correct the problem by April 2011. The records don't clearly indicate whether the company complied but the case was closed in September 2013.
Didion officials didn't immediately return messages from The Associated Press on Thursday. OSHA has launched an investigation into Wednesday night's blast.
Authorities say two workers are still missing and about a dozen other workers were injured.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.