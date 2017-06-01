Madison police release surveillance photo in Fazoli's armed robbery

Madison police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Fazoli's Restaurant.More >>
Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards says one person was killed, two are missing and 12 others were taken to area hospitals after an explosion in Cambria.More >>
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.More >>
Sixteen people are behind bars after a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office now says the windsurfer who died after a collision on Lake Mendota crashed into a University of Wisconsin Lifesaving boat that was returning to the UW Lifesaving Station from an unrelated call.More >>
Schools in the Cambria-Friesland School District will not be holding class Thursday, June 1 because of the incident that happened at the Didion Milling plant.More >>
A federal grant will help the Dane County Regional Airport work on a runway project.More >>
Higher entry and camping fees could be charged at the most popular Wisconsin state parks under a budget provision approved by a legislative committee.More >>
Add two new elementary schools to the growing list of construction projects going on in Sun Prairie right now.More >>
Madison Gas and Electric's newest nest of Peregrine Falcons received names honoring Wisconsin's Dairy tradition. The four peregrines are named Brick, Cheddar, Colby and Limburger after some of the state's most notable cheese varieties.More >>
A deadly shooting in Madison on Tuesday is bringing attention to the need for resources in neighborhoods across the city.More >>
Dozens of Wisconsin residents testified both for and against a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the requirements to have a permit and firearms training in order to carry a concealed gun.More >>
A Montessori school on the border of Madison and Fitchburg is trying to understand why a pair of teens would take the lives of their beloved school pets.More >>
Madison police says the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has died at an area hospital.More >>
The family of a man shot and killed in north Madison Tuesday afternoon made a plea to the community today, asking for help solving their loved one's murder in an armed home invasion.More >>
There is a serious crash on Wisconsin 69 near Monticello in Green County.More >>
The Green County Sheriff's Office is releasing the names of the two men involved in a deadly crash on Highway 69 Tuesday morning. Alvin Thomas, 54, was the motorcyclist killed in the crash and Randall Sager, 56, was driving the milk truck that collided with the motorcycle.More >>
