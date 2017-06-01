Madison police release surveillance photo in Fazoli's armed robb - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police release surveillance photo in Fazoli's armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have now released a surveillance photo of one of the two robbers in a Fazoli's Restaurant armed robbery.

Shortly before 11:00 Tuesday night, two suspects, both armed with handguns, entered Fazoli's Restaurant on Zeier Road. The suspects pointed a gun at the manager and ordered her to the ground. 

Another employee was pistol-whipped, but received only minor injuries. Both suspects took off running with undisclosed amount of cash. According to a witness, the suspects had an older model silver mini-van waiting near the mall.

The suspects are described as both being black males.  One is approximately 20-23 years old, 5'10" to 6' tall with a slender build. The other is said to be in his late 20's, 5'11" to 6' tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

