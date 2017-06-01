Packers sign Williams, release Schum

The Packers are once again in the market for a punter. The team released last year's punter, Jacob Schum, on Thursday. They also announced the signing of rookies Jamaal Williams and Colby Pearson.

Schum joined the Packers off waivers from Tampa Bay on Aug. 30, 2016. He played in all 16 games and three postseason contests. During the regular season, he registered a 43.2-yard gross average and a net average of 39.1 yards on 56 punts with 19 landing inside the 20.

Williams was one of three running backs drafted by the Packers this spring. The fourth-round pick out of BYU was one of two unsigned draft picks in the Packers' recent class.

Pearson is also a rookie out of BYU. The undrafted receiver played in 41 career games over four seasons. He caught 76 passes for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.