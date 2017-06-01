Packers sign Williams, release Schum - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers sign Williams, release Schum

Posted: Updated:
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -

The Packers are once again in the market for a punter. The team released last year's punter, Jacob Schum, on Thursday. They also announced the signing of rookies Jamaal Williams and Colby Pearson.

Schum joined the Packers off waivers from Tampa Bay on Aug. 30, 2016. He played in all 16 games and three postseason contests. During the regular season, he registered a 43.2-yard gross average and a net average of 39.1 yards on 56 punts with 19 landing inside the 20.

Williams was one of three running backs drafted by the Packers this spring. The fourth-round pick out of BYU was one of two unsigned draft picks in the Packers' recent class.

Pearson is also a rookie out of BYU. The undrafted receiver played in 41 career games over four seasons. He caught 76 passes for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.