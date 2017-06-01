Madison man injured after being pushed into window

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called Tuesday by a man reporting injuries sustained Monday in the 600 block of University Avenue.

The 21-year-old downtown resident stated he was pushed into a window at Bob's Copy Shop around 1:30 Monday morning. The victim stated he had made a comment about a woman's weight while in a bar.

When he left, a male friend of the woman's pushed him into a window, breaking the glass. At the time of the incident, police were called and found the damaged window, but no victim or suspect.

The victim stated he went to his parents home in Milwaukee and sought medical attention there. He was treated for cuts to his shoulder and received multiple staples to close a gash on his head.