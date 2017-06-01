Dane Co. grew jobs at 4x the rate of Wisconsin as a whole in 201 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane Co. grew jobs at 4x the rate of Wisconsin as a whole in 2016

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County added new jobs at a rate four times higher than the entire State of Wisconsin in 2016, despite having a much lower unemployment rate.

Dane County added 5,172 private sector jobs last year, good for a growth rate of 2.0 percent.

That number represents nearly half of Wisconsin's total of 11,590 jobs added in 2016, which was good for a growth rate of just 0.5 percent.

The growth seen here in Dane County came despite a low unemployment rate that fell to 2.6% in December 2016.

Wisconsin's overall unemployment rate sat at 4% in December,

Dane County also grew wages by 0.95 percent last year, compared to a drop of -0.6 percent for the state as a whole.

2016 marked the worst year for Wisconsin job growth since Gov. Scott Walker (R-Wisconsin) took office in 2011.

Dane County's total job growth in 2016 was its third-highest during that same period.

