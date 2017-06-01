Republicans propose gun classes in public schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A group of Republican legislators are circulating a bill that would create gun safety classes for high school students.



Under the bill, the state superintendent would have to work with the Department of Natural Resources or police or an organization that specializes in firearms safety or certifies firearm instructors to develop the curriculum for an elective class on gun safety. Schools would not be required to offer the course.



The legislators -- Reps. Ken Skowronski, Rob Brooks and Joel Kleefisch along with Sen. Terry Moulton -- said in a memo Thursday seeking co-sponsors that the class would help educate students who participate in their schools' trap and target shooting teams. They say thousands of students participate on such teams statewide and interest is growing.