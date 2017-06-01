Emotional testimony given at hearing on bill to make opiate analogs illegal

MADISON (WKOW) -- From Rock To Adams County, local law enforcement agencies have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks about the dangers of fentanyl.

A DEA agent testified in front of the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety Thursday that the drug overdose rate in Wisconsin is rising, partly because many derivatives of the powerful opiate are technically legal.

35 year-old Kristy Austin of Appleton died Easter Sunday, after overdosing on heroin mixed with some form of fentanyl.

Her family is still reeling from her death.

"She was a real honest person, never talked negatively about anyone. She always would try to help anybody out. She was a good mother to both kids," said Mark Heimerl, Austin's fiance and partner of 11 years.

Austin's children, 16 year-old Jordan and 7 year-old Kaylee, both traveled to the Capitol with their stepfather to tell her story.

"She was always so apologetic and nice and caring," Jordan Fisher told 27 News. "Everyone really misses her."

Heimerl testified on behalf of a bill to make all forms of fentanyl illegal, with a heavy heart.

"This is not a good drug," Heimerl told committee members. "I just hope you guys can see what's happening to families out there."

What's happening is that more family members are dying from drug overdoses in the U.S. than ever before - 52,000 in 2015 according to the US Drug Enforcement Special Agent-In-Charge for the Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay regions.

"So, about 3/5 of those deaths in 2015 were a result of opioids to include fentanyl," said Special Agent Robert Bell.

Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) says it is currently impossible for law enforcement to get most of those drugs off the street.

"They're being made into analogs, which means they slightly change the chemical components and now they cannot be arrested for dealing them, selling them or possessing them," said Rep. Kleefisch.

Instead of having the legislature constantly play catch up to make each new analog illegal, Rep. Kleefisch has introduced legislation that classifies all current and future fentanyl analogs as Schedule I drugs under state law.

"Law enforcement at all levels of government would be equipped with an effective legal basis to investigate, and bring to justice, members of drug trafficking organizations that distribute deadly fentanyl substances for profit," said Special Agent Bell.

The legislation is expected to pass both houses of the state legislature and be signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker.