Walker signals opposition to carrying weapons without permit - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker signals opposition to carrying weapons without permit

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker is signaling his opposition to a bill that would allow Wisconsin residents to carry concealed handguns without obtaining a permit or going through training.

Walker told reporters Thursday that he was "comfortable" with the current law requiring people who want to carry a concealed weapon to get training and obtain a license. A proposal in the Legislature would eliminate the license and training requirement.

Walker says, "I think the law we have right now is a good law. I'm comfortable with that."

He says he's heard from people who say they are happy with the law as is.

Walker didn't say whether he would sign the proposal that's been introduced, saying he would review it should it pass. A Senate committee held a hearing on it Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.