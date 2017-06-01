Cambria resident: "We're asking everyone to pray for us" after corn mill explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- An explosion at a Cambria corn mill Wednesday night has rattled a community of just over 700 people.

“There's no words to say that something like this could happen, it's hard,” said Cathy Ramirez, a resident in Cambria for over 30 years.“It's going to hurt a lot of farmers, it's gonna hurt the community, it's gonna hurt everybody employed [at Didion] over 200 employees and it's going to hurt a lot of families, it's big.

Didion Milling is one of the largest employers for residents in Cambria and other surrounding villages.

“This whole community is like a family," said Nurjana Velioska, who runs Two White Doves, a family restaurant in town. "“I'm glad, I'm here to open up the business, and get the people kind of together and everybody's been trying to visit, and talk with each other."

Ramirez says she was woken up by the blast around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

"I call [friends who work there] but no body's answering...trying to figure out what's going on," said Ramirez, who has a son who was working for Columbia County dispatch at the time of the explosion. "[His good friend] got his legs amputated right there at the scene.”

Residents say Cambria is a tight-knit community, and say they're optimistic it will eventually rebound from this tragedy.

“It takes a while, but we always do, a village yet small but we're still this little town,” said Ramirez.