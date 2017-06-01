Five local softball teams punch tickets to state tournament - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Five local softball teams punch tickets to state tournament

MADISON (WKOW) -

Five local softball teams notched sectional championships on Thursday and earned a trip to the WIAA State Tournament next week at Goodman Diamond in Madison. Here's the sectional final scores:

Sun Prairie - 10

Holmen - 5

Beloit Turner - 3

Evansville - 0

Juda/Albany - 6

Iowa-Grant - 1

Belmont - 13

Black Hawk - 0

Marshall - 11

Arcadia - 8

