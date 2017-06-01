Madison home invasion homicide victim identified - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison home invasion homicide victim identified

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 500 Block of Northport Drive around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

They say Meaderds was one of three people in the apartment where the invasion happened.

He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police have said they think there could be 3 or 4 suspects and they are looking through surveillance video gathered at and near the apartment complex.

The investigation continues.

