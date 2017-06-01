Motorcyclist dies after hitting object on I-39 near Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Motorcyclist dies after hitting object on I-39 near Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle on I-39 southbound at exit 142 to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.

Authorities say an object fell off a truck/trailer and a second vehicle hit the object projecting it into the motorcycle. The impact caused the rider to veer off the road and hit a sign. The man then was ejected from the motorcycle as it flipped.

He was later pronounced dead at UW-Hospital.

MADISON (WKOW) --  The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man was seriously hurt when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.

The accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. and shut down a section of the westbound Beltline under the Interstate until 7:15. 

Witnesses told authorities it appeared the motorcyclist hit something in the road, drove into a ditch and lost control, landing under the Interstate.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The State Patrol is still investigating.

