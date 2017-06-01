Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Madison crash

Authorities say they have found dead one of the two missing Didion Milling employees and the search continues for the remaining missing employee.More >>
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.
Sixteen people are behind bars after a week-long operation focused on child exploitation and online crimes in Wisconsin.
Traffic is moving, but slowly, on the westbound Beltline after five to seven vehicles were involved in a crash.
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.
MPD releases a surveillance image of one of two robbers of Fazoli's Restaurant on Zeier Road.
Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet is running for state Supreme Court.
The Red Cross is encouraging people as they can to help out after the deadly explosion in Columbia County.
A federal grant will help the Dane County Regional Airport work on a runway project.
Higher entry and camping fees could be charged at the most popular Wisconsin state parks under a budget provision approved by a legislative committee.
Add two new elementary schools to the growing list of construction projects going on in Sun Prairie right now.
A Lafayette County judge ruled a state law that bans people from selling homemade baked goods is unconstitutional.
Madison Gas and Electric's newest nest of Peregrine Falcons received names honoring Wisconsin's Dairy tradition. The four peregrines are named Brick, Cheddar, Colby and Limburger after some of the state's most notable cheese varieties.
A deadly shooting in Madison on Tuesday is bringing attention to the need for resources in neighborhoods across the city.
Dozens of Wisconsin residents testified both for and against a bill Wednesday that would eliminate the requirements to have a permit and firearms training in order to carry a concealed gun.
