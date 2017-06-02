Cambria community gathers for a prayer vigil after fatal Didion Milling explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) --- A time of crisis is when communities come together most. And Cambria is no exception.

After the tragic explosion that took the life of two people at Didion Milling, people like Kay Wardlow of Beaver Dam gathered for a prayer vigil at First Presbyterian Church to offer condolences.

"We just found out recently that one of our friends is missing a family member, is one of the two that is missing," Wardlow said. "We have a lot of friends that do work at the mine. So we want to show our support."

About 100 people gathered for what was called an emotional prayer service.

Before the service began, Pastor Kristin Frederich talked about the strength of the Cambria community.

“You can imagine. They're brokenhearted and they're shattered. But I know that this generous, openhearted community will walk with them every step of the way," Frederich said. "Bless the time we are together, bless all those who mourn and comfort us by your presence."

A village in mourning, dealing with this tragedy the best way it knows how.

"We'll keep praying for everybody and hope things turn out well," Wardlow said.

Frederich said First Presbyterian Church will have someone available all weekend for those who need someone to talk to.