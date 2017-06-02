Fund set up for Cambria explosion victims - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fund set up for Cambria explosion victims

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The Village of Cambria says because of the explosion at the Didion Milling Plant, there is a need for funds to help the victims and their families.

Old Mill Foundation has now set up a fund at the National Exchange Bank of Cambria. Anyone interested in making a donation to help, you can send checks to:

Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund

C/O National Exchange Bank

118 West Edgewater Street

P.O. Box 338

Cambria, Wisconsin 53923

All funds go directly to assisting those affected.

