Milwaukee Police: Officer shoots fellow officer during apparent dog attack

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A Milwaukee Police officer is recovering after he was accidentally shot by a fellow officer.

According to a Milwaukee Police Department release our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News obtained, the shooting happened while they were trying to stop dogs from attacking them Thursday night. The officers had been called to a home on the north side of the city for a fight and dogs from inside that house charged.

The officers say they tried to use non-lethal force, unsuccessfully, that's why one of the officers shot.

Milwaukee Police report the officer who was hurt has injuries that are not life-threatening. He is 32 years old and has five years of experience. The officer who shot is 28 years old with five and a half years of experience.

Milwaukee Police are still investigating.