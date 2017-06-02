Fun, free & educational: Cows on the Concourse set to return downtown this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend you can round up the whole family for the annual Cows on the Concourse.

The event brings the farm into downtown. You can learn more about Wisconsin's dairy industry and the economic impact it has on the state.

For example, the Cows on the Concourse committee members say in 2016 Wisconsin set a record with milk production, pumping out more than 30-billion pounds of milk. Some may worry that's too much milk though, after the scare with the Canadian trade dispute earlier this year. However reps with Cows on the Concourse say the high milk production is a good sign for cows' health. "What it comes down to is just making sure all your animals are healthy. So the healthier the calf, by the time it gets to be a cow, the more milk product it'll have," says Sarah Kutz of the COTC committee.

Representatives will also be on hand to give you a better idea of where your food comes from. "In recent years there's a lot of families that are at least three generations removed from a farm, so people aren't as familiar with what goes on in farming," says Cassie Endres, also on the COTC committee.

Cows on the Concourse is Saturday, June 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The popular grilled cheese sandwiches will be back with a new flavor, muenster.