What's Going Around: Insect bites and stings

MONROE (WKOW) -- We've all been spending more time outdoors lately, so doctors say get ready for insect bites and stings.

It's the same drill every year for most of us, but Dr. Darren Pipp with Monroe Clinic says for people with allergies, bites and stings can be deadly.

Knowing when to seek emergency care can save your life. Dr. Pipp says you should call 911 if you're having trouble breathing, feel dizzy or faint, develop hives or your tongue swells.

You should also consider heading to the emergency room if you're stung multiple times or stung in the mouth or throat, even if you're not allergic.

Otherwise, for minor bites or stings, Dr. Pipp says you can ease symptoms yourself. Try to remove the stinger using your fingernail or credit card to scrape against the skin. Don't squeeze or pull it. Then, wash the area and apply hydrocortisone cream. Dr. Pipp says use ice or a cold compress to reduce pain and swelling and take an antihistamine, ibuprofen or acetaminophen if you need them.