Deadly motorcycle crash in Baraboo - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deadly motorcycle crash in Baraboo

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: Michael Van Ert PHOTO: Michael Van Ert

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Baraboo police say around 8:15 Thursday night, they were called to a motorcycle crash on Water Street and Highway 113.

Those responding to the scene found the male driver had lost control on a hill and curve, striking a guardrail. UW Medflight also responded, however, the 58-year-old DeForest man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a witness, the driver was not wearing a helmet. Factors leading up to the crash have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.