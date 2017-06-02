Deadly motorcycle crash in Baraboo

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Baraboo police say around 8:15 Thursday night, they were called to a motorcycle crash on Water Street and Highway 113.

Those responding to the scene found the male driver had lost control on a hill and curve, striking a guardrail. UW Medflight also responded, however, the 58-year-old DeForest man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a witness, the driver was not wearing a helmet. Factors leading up to the crash have not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time, pending family notification.