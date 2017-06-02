MPD: Burglar uses rock to break into Market - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: Burglar uses rock to break into Market

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a smash-and-grab burglar used a rock to break out the glass on a door early Friday morning at Kelleys' Market.

Authorities say once inside the market on 901 S. Gammon Rd., the man stole cigarettes.

Police say just prior to responding to that call, officers had been sent to a nearby Dunkin Donuts, at 739 S. Gammon Rd. Someone had used a rock to smash out a drive-up window. Police say the hole was small and it did not appear that anyone had entered the restaurant.

Police are asking anyone recognizing the suspect in these surveillance images to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

