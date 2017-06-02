MPD: 4 men connected to Northport Dr. homicide

The family of a man shot and killed in north Madison Tuesday afternoon made a plea to the community today, asking for help solving their loved one's murder in an armed home invasion.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police identified four men said to be connected to the murder of Mike Meaderds.



One suspect identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Johnson was arrested for felony murder. Three others are still at large.



Police have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Odum Carter of Sun Prairie. Police need help in identifying the other two suspects.



On Tuesday, May 30 Meaderds was shot and killed in an armed home invasion. Detectives are also looking to find a beige 2010 Buick LaCrosse with Wisconsin plate number 908XXA.



