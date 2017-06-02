MPD: 4 men connected to Northport Dr. homicide

Madison police says the man who was shot Tuesday afternoon during an armed home invasion has died at an area hospital.More >>
The family of a man shot and killed in north Madison Tuesday afternoon made a plea to the community today, asking for help solving their loved one's murder in an armed home invasion.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
The Wisconsin State Patrol says a man died when he crashed his motorcycle at I-39 and the off ramp to U.S. 12 Thursday evening.More >>
Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
Rescuers have found the final worker unaccounted for after an explosion at a Cambria milling/ethanol plant Wednesday night. They say Pawel Tordofff was found Friday morning by rescue teams with the help of a search dog.More >>
A 58-year-old DeForest man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail in Baraboo.More >>
A 58-year-old DeForest man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail in Baraboo.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.More >>
With it widely expected that President Trump will soon withdraw the United States from an international accord on climate change, Sen. Ron Johnson told 27 News Wednesday there's little point to remaining a party to the agreement.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says it was 33-year-old Michael Meaderds who was shot and killed in a Madison home invasion on Tuesday.More >>
An explosion at a Cambria corn mill Wednesday night has rattled a community of just over 700 people.More >>
An explosion at a Cambria corn mill Wednesday night has rattled a community of just over 700 people.More >>
Democratic lawmakers want to protect transgender people in Wisconsin from being discriminated against when they look for housing or apply for a job.More >>
Democratic lawmakers want to protect transgender people in Wisconsin from being discriminated against when they look for housing or apply for a job.More >>
Dane County added new jobs at a rate four times higher than the entire State of Wisconsin in 2016, despite a much lower unemployment rate.More >>
Dane County added new jobs at a rate four times higher than the entire State of Wisconsin in 2016, despite a much lower unemployment rate.More >>
Cleanup continues two weeks after a tornado devastated Barron County, and now, the Barron County Sheriff said a final push is underway to help victims of the devastation who might not be aware of the assistance available to them.More >>
Cleanup continues two weeks after a tornado devastated Barron County, and now, the Barron County Sheriff said a final push is underway to help victims of the devastation who might not be aware of the assistance available to them.More >>
From Rock To Adams County, local law enforcement agencies have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks about the dangers of fentanyl. A DEA agent testified in front of the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety Thursday that the drug overdose rate in Wisconsin is rising, partly because many derivatives of the powerful opiate are technically legal.More >>
From Rock To Adams County, local law enforcement agencies have been sounding the alarm in recent weeks about the dangers of fentanyl. A DEA agent testified in front of the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety Thursday that the drug overdose rate in Wisconsin is rising, partly because many derivatives of the powerful opiate are technically legal.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- President Donald Trump is returning to Wisconsin to host a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker on June 13. the exact location of the fundraiser has not been announced but plans are for it to be in the southeastern part of the state.More >>
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- President Donald Trump is returning to Wisconsin to host a fundraiser for Gov. Scott Walker on June 13. the exact location of the fundraiser has not been announced but plans are for it to be in the southeastern part of the state.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office now says the windsurfer who died after a collision on Lake Mendota crashed into a University of Wisconsin Lifesaving boat that was returning to the UW Lifesaving Station from an unrelated call.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office now says the windsurfer who died after a collision on Lake Mendota crashed into a University of Wisconsin Lifesaving boat that was returning to the UW Lifesaving Station from an unrelated call.More >>
MPD releases a surveillance image of one of two robbers of Fazoli's Restaurant on Zeier Road.More >>
MPD releases a surveillance image of one of two robbers of Fazoli's Restaurant on Zeier Road.More >>
Neighbors and witnesses are reacting to the deadly explosion at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.More >>
Neighbors and witnesses are reacting to the deadly explosion at Didion Milling Plant in Cambria.More >>