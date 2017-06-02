MPD: 4 men connected to Northport Dr. homicide - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MPD: 4 men connected to Northport Dr. homicide

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police identified four men said to be connected to the murder of Mike Meaderds. 

One suspect identified as 30-year-old Emmanuel Johnson was arrested for felony murder. Three others are still at large.

Police have identified one of the suspects as 31-year-old Odum Carter of Sun Prairie. Police need help in identifying the other two suspects. 

On Tuesday, May 30 Meaderds was shot and killed in an armed home invasion. Detectives are also looking to find a beige 2010 Buick LaCrosse with Wisconsin plate number 908XXA.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.