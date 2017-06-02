Attempted bank robbery in Town of Madison

TOWN OF MADISON (WKOW) -- Town of Madison police were sent to a WEA Credit Union on Nob Hill Road Thursday afternoon after receiving a 911 disconnect call.

As officers were en route, the call then upgraded to a robbery in progress. Officers were given a description of the suspect and vehicle involved. Just as one officer was turning, he witnessed a vehicle at a stop sign matching the description given from the Credit Union.

The officer was able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect, 36-year-old Jazzmond R.W. Stanley, was taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, plain sight, the officer saw a white bandana, a black wig and a hat.

Dispatchers had been told the suspect was seen exiting his vehicle with a white bandana over his face. An employee locked the front doors and Stanley tried to gain access, but was unable to and immediately got back into his vehicle and drove away.

Stanley was arrested on a probation hold and the police department will request charges of attempted armed robber, felon in possession of a firearm as well as having been issued numerous traffic citations.