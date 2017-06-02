Didion Milling employees attend 'team meeting' following tragic plant explosion

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- "it was very quiet respectful...and caring," Pastor Kristin Frederich said about a special meeting held inside Cambria's First Presbyterian Church, Friday afternoon.

The meeting came at the same time Didion Milling held a press conference to announce tragic news about the plant explosion. Officials say two died following the Wednesday night incident, and recovery crews found the final missing person.

"It's tough," President Riley Didion told 27 News about the explosion. Didion along with more than a hundred plant workers came out to the meeting to learn more about the plant's future.

Didion told his crews they will re-build. Workers say the company is giving them paid time off to grieve and be with their families.

They aren't expected to report back to work for another week and a half.