Museum of Failures is one of a kind in Sweden

(WKOW) -- There's a one of a kind museum in Sweden that has many of the world's innovative failures on display.

The museum is the brainchild of a 43-year-old curator and clinical psychologist, Samuel West. Many of the exhibits are products that show companies attempting to diversify their brand, breaking from what they're traditionally known for.

Do you remember green ketchup? How about McDonald's 'Arch Deluxe' burger? Here's one, Colgate lasagna....yes, Colgate lasagna.

Even President Donald Trump makes an appearance. His "I'm Back and You're Fired" board game from 2004 looks like Monopoly. The paper notes have Trump's image.