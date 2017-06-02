Museum of Failures is one of a kind in Sweden - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Museum of Failures is one of a kind in Sweden

Posted: Updated:

(WKOW) --  There's a one of a kind museum in Sweden that has many of the world's innovative failures on display.

The museum is the brainchild of a 43-year-old curator and clinical psychologist, Samuel West. Many of the exhibits are products that show companies attempting to diversify their brand, breaking from what they're traditionally known for.

Do you remember green ketchup? How about McDonald's 'Arch Deluxe' burger? Here's one, Colgate lasagna....yes, Colgate lasagna.

Even President Donald Trump makes an appearance. His "I'm Back and You're Fired" board game from 2004 looks like Monopoly. The paper notes have Trump's image.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.